Body & Soul

Superstars dazzle for music talent hunt movie ‘Symphony’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Movie lovers are holding their breath as Nollywood and pan African blockbuster movie ‘Symphony’ have reserved September 9th 2022 for its unveil.

 

The trailer which has hit several social media circle, introduced the film’s superstar studded cast, with standout performances by Slade and Lolita (the lead roles), D’banj and Tanasha Donna, both making their acting debuts, and highlights of some of the film’s many electrifying moments.

From the drama to the visuals to the heightened emotions, and even the music, this trailer creates so much glee and anticipation that confirms that this film is exceptional and was made to dominate the screens

. A few movie critics have also noted that D’banj is one of the faces that movie lovers would love to feel his acting prowess which is different from music performance. The movie, Symphony focuses on music and entertainment to highlight the many societal issues bedevilling African youths who have the big dream to become music super stars.

The film also features a music album with original compositions recorded by some of the film’s cast members. Along with D’banj and Tanasha, the film also stars Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie and radio presenter Ogundairo Seun (aka Real Skillz) among others.

The film introduces Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa, who played Slade and Lolita, respectively, as well as Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife), who played Slade’s bosom friend. With the release of the trailer, the multi million- naira movie project which was jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment, and directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu hopes to hit the cinema soon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ibikunle Amosun, wife mark wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

While marriage is an institution ordered by God, some have good tales of it to tell and vice versa, depending on the choice of spouse they made.   As for the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, who is presently a member of the national assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his beautiful better wife, Olufunsho, […]
Body & Soul

I grew up not knowing differences in tribes, religion –Lolo 1

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as ‘Lolo 1’, is a typical role model when thinking about, ‘someone can be Jack of all trades and master of all’. She is not only an award-winning On- Air Personality, she is a comedienne, a television presenter, a master of ceremony and an actress. Now, she is on her […]
Body & Soul

Judge to mother of 2 murdered children: Ask God to give you justice

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi with Agency reports

 Welder jailed 10 months for stealing neighbour’s Kaftan, phones   A judge of Osisioma High Court III in Abia State, Justice Teddy Eruba, has asked a bereaved mother, Mrs Ogechi Chima-Osuagwu to ask God for justice over the death of her two children in Aba on April 2, 2021.   Although Eruba commended the woman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica