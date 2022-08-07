Superstars dazzle for music talent hunt movie ‘Symphony’

Movie lovers are holding their breath as Nollywood and pan African blockbuster movie ‘Symphony’ have reserved September 9th 2022 for its unveil.

The trailer which has hit several social media circle, introduced the film’s superstar studded cast, with standout performances by Slade and Lolita (the lead roles), D’banj and Tanasha Donna, both making their acting debuts, and highlights of some of the film’s many electrifying moments.

From the drama to the visuals to the heightened emotions, and even the music, this trailer creates so much glee and anticipation that confirms that this film is exceptional and was made to dominate the screens

. A few movie critics have also noted that D’banj is one of the faces that movie lovers would love to feel his acting prowess which is different from music performance. The movie, Symphony focuses on music and entertainment to highlight the many societal issues bedevilling African youths who have the big dream to become music super stars.

The film also features a music album with original compositions recorded by some of the film’s cast members. Along with D’banj and Tanasha, the film also stars Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie and radio presenter Ogundairo Seun (aka Real Skillz) among others.

The film introduces Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa, who played Slade and Lolita, respectively, as well as Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife), who played Slade’s bosom friend. With the release of the trailer, the multi million- naira movie project which was jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment, and directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu hopes to hit the cinema soon.

