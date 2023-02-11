Arts & Entertainments

Superstory TV drama commences new season with Destiny

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has announced that Supersotry, Nigeria’s mostwatched TV drama, would commence a new season, titled, Destiny, next week Thursday. According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., Producer of the TV drama series, “In 2022, when Superstory won the “TV Drama of the Year” award at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), we promised to reward our millions of viewers by going bigger for our next project; and with this in mind, we give you Destiny. The authentically-African story is really amazing, and viewers are going to be taken by surprise so many times.

It contains romance, comedy, action, suspense, and other elements viewers love about TV dramas.” Destiny stars a wide range of talented artistes, who interpret the captivating story perfectly. The list include Patience Ozokwor, Segun Arinze, Dele Odule, Nobert Young, Eric Obinna, Etinosa Idemudia, Kunle Coker, Chichi King, Rykardo Agbor, Niyi Johnson, Yemi Solade, Moyo Lawal, Chinyere Wilfred, Emeka Okoye, Tunji Sotimirin, and Yemi Solade Dele Fagboyo.

 

