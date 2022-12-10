‘Superstory winning TV Drama of the Year result of hard work’

The season of Superstory titled; Dangerous Love, won the award for TV Drama of the Year at the latest edition of the prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), which recently held, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The producer of Superstory TV Drama, Wale Adenuga Jnr., had this to say: “We appreciate the organisers of NMMA, and we don’t take it for granted that Superstory has remained relevant to several generations of viewers; rather, with each new story, we work even harder to keep our content authentically- African, relatable, and enjoyable by viewers of all ages, ethnicities, genders, socio-economic class, religions, etc. In January, a fresh season of Superstor titled; Destiny will commence.’’ Since 2001, Superstory TV Drama, produced by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), has been providing highly-engaging stories which entertain and enlighten Nigerians home and abroad

