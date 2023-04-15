Supplementary Election: Police Quell Protest In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has quelled protest calling for the postponement of the House of Representatives supplementary election in the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of the state.

A Group of persons believed to be supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the state, in protest, insisting that the election in the area be shifted over the alleged electoral violence during the first-leg of the election on February 25, 2023.

The state leadership of NNPP was at the Hajj Camp roundabout state headquarters of INEC, with a letter of complaint, where they made the same request during a closed-door meeting with the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdu Zango.

But the REC told journalists that granting their request would be impossible, as it will be a total deviation from the electoral law, which stipulates a frame of time during which elections would be held before the May 29 handing over date.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Kano Police spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Friday night, indicated that the state Commissioner of Police in charge of supplementary elections, Mr Muhammed Usaini Gumel visited Tudun Wada Local Government Area and urged residents to remain calm to allow hitch-free exercise on Saturday.

Recall that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of supplementary elections in Kano, Mr Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, had earlier warned residents to desist from actions and inactions capable of jeopardising the conduct of supplementary elections in Kano state.

According to the statement from Kano police Command spokesman: “Today, 14th April 2023, a report was received that some people staged a protest at INEC Office, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State calling for the postponement of the supplementary election scheduled to hold tomorrow, Saturday 15th April 2023 which includes Tudun Wada / Doguwa Federal Constituency.

“On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command for the supplementary election, CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel visits INEC Office in Tudun Wada LGA and obtained briefs on the alleged protest from the Assistant Electoral Officer Admin, Isma’il Ibrahim Bashar.

“The INEC officer stated that some people stormed their office in the afternoon calling for the postponement of the supplementary election and that justice be served in a case involving some indigenes of Tudun Wada during the previous Presidential / National Assembly Elections. On sighting the presence of security personnel, the crowd dispersed.

“After obtaining the briefs from the INEC officer, the Commissioner of Police immediately convened a stakeholders’ emergency meeting at the office of the Area Commander, Tudun Wada Area Command. In attendance include the Chairman, of Tudun Wada LGA, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Musa, the representative of Tudun Wada District Head, the Chairman, of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Tudun Wada LGA, the Chairman, of All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

“During the discussion with the stakeholders, the Commissioner of Police stated, “I’m posted to Kano State by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, FDC, CFR to ensure a peaceful and successful supplementary election, as was achieved in the concluded Gubernatorial Election in the State.

“On my arrival to the State, having met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Amb. Zango Abdu, mni, we convened the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ( ICCES) where we concluded all the necessary arrangements for a free, fair and credible.

“The ICCES members also met with political parties leaders where they promised to give all necessary cooperation to achieve a violence-free election.

“The CP further makes it categorically clear that adequate security personnel have been deployed to ensure no breakdown of law and order. After soliciting their support and cooperation, the CP assured the stakeholders that, the election will peacefully held in the State.

“He warns that whoever attempts to disrupt the election process, will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.”