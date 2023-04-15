Supplementary Elections In Oyo Fed Constituencies Peaceful

The supplementary elections ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in two polling units in Oluyole Federal Constituency and three in both Ibadan North East and Ibadan South East Local Government areas of Oyo State have gone smoothly with eligible voters turning out massively.

The rerun of the February 25, 2023 election in the two Federal Constituencies became mandatory following some electoral infractions reported, thereby rendering the elections inconclusive.

The INEC had therefore declared today, April 15, 2023, as the date for the conduct of fresh supplementary elections.

In the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency, the incumbent, Hon. Abass Adigun (a.k.a Agboworin) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is slugging it out with Adedapo Lam-Adesina of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Oluyole federal constituency, the incumbent Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the APC and the candidate of the PDP, Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, are lurking horns.

According to the INEC, the PDP candidate had polled 9, 849 while that of the APC polled 9, 028 leaving just 821 votes difference whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Oluyole Federal Constituency was more than the difference”

Monitoring the exercise, Sunday Telegraph observed that eligible voters trooped out to the affected areas and cast their votes after accreditation.

The exercise was free of violent experiences as there was a heavy presence of security agents comprising Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Department of State Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, and some other paramilitary agencies.

Meanwhile, the state INEC Residents Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, and his team who also monitored the affected polling units declared that the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned better than the previous exercises. Many that cast their votes also commended the functionality of the BVAS machines.

Tella expressed satisfaction with the functionality of the use of BVAS, adding that the exercise has been relatively peaceful

As of the time of filing this report, final results are still being awaited from the INEC officials.