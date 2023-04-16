Supplementary Poll: Dasuki Of PDP Win Kebbe Rep Seat

Abdusamad Dasuki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).has been declared the winner of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the Sokoto State supplementary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the declaration on Sunday after the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Sidiq Muhammed, said the Dasuki scored 47,317 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Kebbe who garnered 34,282 votes.

Dasuki, a former Commissioner of Finance in the State, had earlier represented the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2019 during which he chaired the House Committee on Navy.

The newly elected member, who previously lost to APC’s Kokani Bala Kebbe, is also a former commissioner of finance who will be serving in the National Assembly for a second time.