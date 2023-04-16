2023 Elections Politics

Supplementary Poll: Dasuki Of PDP Win Kebbe Rep Seat

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Abdusamad Dasuki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).has been declared the winner of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the Sokoto State supplementary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the declaration on Sunday after the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Sidiq Muhammed, said the Dasuki scored 47,317 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Kebbe who garnered 34,282 votes.

Dasuki, a former Commissioner of Finance in the State, had earlier represented the Kebbe/Tambuwal  Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2019 during which he chaired the House Committee on Navy.

The newly elected member, who previously lost to APC’s Kokani Bala Kebbe, is also a former commissioner of finance who will be serving in the National Assembly for a second time.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Politics

Group commends PDP on ward congress

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Independent Leaders Forum (ILF), a civil society group, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee, which recently conducted the ad-hoc ward congress. The committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, oversaw the selection of three ad-hoc delegates in the 326 wards of Anambra State, ahead of the party’s governorship election […]
2023 Elections News

Election: Adeleke Charges Residents On Peaceful Co-Existence

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid political violence in the countdown to March 11 election. Speaking while addressing stakeholders and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his residence, Governor Adeleke once again commended the massive support for PDP in the last Saturday’s […]
Politics

Sagay: Nigeria’s next president must tackle insecurity, energy crises

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE spoke about the on-going elections and the tasks the next government must address to return the country to the path of development   How do you think security agencies should address security, before, during and after the […]

Leave a Comment