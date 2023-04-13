News

Supplementary Poll: Doguwa leads with 4,000 votes – APC chief

A former senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Mas’ud el Jibrin Doguwa has tipped the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, to win Saturday’s House of Representatives supplementary elections in Kano in the believe that the majority leader was leading his opponent with 4,000 votes already. Mas’ud said Alhassan Ado Doguwa is leading his closet opponent, Salisu Yishau with over 4,000 votes in the first leg of their contest on February 25, as such he will in a landslide beat him after the contest. Speaking in Kano, Masaud explained that over the last decade, Alhassan and the All Progressives Congress has been very strong in the constituency, adding that the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate lacked the capacity, followership and public sup- port to upstage the incumbent at the poll as at today.

“Don’t forget that Alhassan has been contesting and this is not the first time he is winning this election, nor is this the first time that he is contesting in a supplementary election in the constituency,” he stated. And in this particular re-run election, if you look closely, you will see that Al-hassan has a clear advantage over his opponent.

