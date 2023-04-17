Supplementary Poll: DSS probes alleged attack on personnel

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that investigation into an alleged attack on its personnel by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s supplementary election in Adamawa State, has begun. In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency called for calm, even as it implored political actors in the North East state to shun violence. A video of some thugs assaulting someone suspected to be DSS personnel has since gone viral on social media.