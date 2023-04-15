Politics

Supplementary Poll: NNPP Wins Fagge House Of Reps Seat

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Muhammad Kabir

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu, Popularly called MB Shehu has been declared the winner of the Fagge Federal Constituency, House of Representatives of Kano State.

Shehu unseats the incumbent House of Rep member of the constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is serving his 3rd term at the National Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, while announcing the result said MB Shehu polled 19, 024 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Shuaibu Abubakar who polled 12, 789 votes.

