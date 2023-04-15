Supplementary Poll: No Election Rerun In Edo – LP

The Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the supplementary election held in the state on Saturday April 15.

The State Party Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi who made the stance of the party known at a press conference held in Benin city described Saturday’s election rerun in the state as a sham.

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election and fix another date for the rerun.

Kelly alleged that the exercise was marred by irregularities and violence by thugs suspected to be loyal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He also alleged that members of the Labour Party, including a candidate of the party, Derek Uhunmwagho, were mercilessly beaten up and chased away from the polling units where the rerun election was taking place.

He explained further that Labour Party completely dissociate itself from the charade where thugs had taken over the activities of the umpire.

He also alleged that Labour Party was shortchanged by over 2, 000 votes in the last election which INEC had promised to look into and make necessary corrections.

Also reacting to the Edo State rerun election, Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement, said reports reaching the national secretariat of the party in Abuja indicated that there was no rerun election in Edo State as agents of PDP were allegedly deployed by the state government to chase away Labour Party’s candidates and supporters from voting in all the affected polling units.

“We are already challenging the earlier results at the election tribunal and we are very sure of getting a favourable judgement at the tribunal.

“I want to call on our candidates and supporters to remain calm as we believe that justice will be done by the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man,” Abure declared.