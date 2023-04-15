Supplementary Poll: Ogun Speaker Retains Assembly Seat

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo, on Saturday, lost the supplementary election held in polling unit 4, Ward 1, Ifo Constituency 1 in the state.

Oluomo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the rerun election to Okikiola Ogundele of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogundele polled 185 votes, while Oluomo garnered 167 votes.

Oluomo, however, won his re-election with a total of 7,546 votes to defeat Ogundele of the PDP who garnered 6,596 votes.

Recall that the Speaker was leading at the first election held on March 18, but was declared inconclusive following over-voting in polling unit 4 of Ward 1 of the state constituency.

But on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Speaker as the overall winner of the Ifo 1 state constituency election.

The Returning Officer for Ifo state constituency 1, Prof. Richard Shobayo while declaring Oluomo as the winner, said, the speaker polled 7,546 votes to defeat his arch-rival, Ogundele who garnered 6,596 votes.

The Retaining Officer disclosed that, a total of 18,378 was for accredited voters while 95,448 was for the total registered voters.

Reacting, Oluomo attributed his victory in the poll to God and the good people of Ifo saying that it was a well-fought battle.

He assured the electorate of more dividends of democracy as the victory is a call to do more.

He urged other contenders to lay behind their differences and collaborate in developing the constituency.