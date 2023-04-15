News

Supplementary Poll: Police Investigating Killings Of Three, Destroying Of Vehicles, Houses In Wudil

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Kano State Police Command has said it’s investigating reports of the killing of three persons and setting ablaze of several houses with the destruction of Vehices in a clash between residents and thugs who invaded the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State to disrupt the supplementary elections.

It was reliably gathered that the thugs had invaded the area with the intent to disrupt the rerun of the election as they insisted on voting but were prevented by the residents.

The incident happened on Saturday between the Utai and Achika district areas of the Wudil Local Government area of the state.

According to the witness, “The incident happened before our eyes. At least three persons were killed in the clash. About three houses including the house of the LG Chairman we’re set ablaze.

“We learnt some thugs were brought to the area to disrupt the election exercise. They were heavily armed while the residents too armed themselves to prevent them from disrupting the exercise,” the source said.

Similarly, it was gathered that violence marred the supplementary polls in some areas of the state as thugs disrupted the election processes in Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area of Fagge LGA, and Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of Kano State.

The Presiding Officer of the Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area, Polling Unit 30 of Fagge LGA, Mustapha Sagir Umar said they started the accreditation and voting exercise in the area some minutes past 10 am and the thugs disrupted the exercise twice before normalcy returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the story was not different in Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of the state as the police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel deployed a large number of personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy in the areas as election process continued in the area.

While contacted the Commissioner of Police Elections, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said they are making enquires as to whether there were killings on not.

He said they are looking at the reports of violence and its possible linkage to the conduct of the Supplementary Elections in Kano.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

PTF blames nonchalant attitude for COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, has lambasted the relaxed attitude of Nigerians as the reason for the country’s failure to have halted the spread of the pandemic on them. Mustapha made this assertion during a briefing of the COVID-19 PTF in Abuja. He revealed that everything was put […]
News

Make completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex a priority, Adeyemi tells FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) has called on the Federal Government to fast track the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Project, describing it as a catalyst for full industrialisation of the Nigerian economy. Adeyemi made the call in Abuja at an interactive session with journalists on the way out of the dwindling fortunes of the […]
News

US approves priority appointments for student visa applicants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, yesterday disclosed that the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe. “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas […]

Leave a Comment