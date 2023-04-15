Supplementary Poll: Police Investigating Killings Of Three, Destroying Of Vehicles, Houses In Wudil

The Kano State Police Command has said it’s investigating reports of the killing of three persons and setting ablaze of several houses with the destruction of Vehices in a clash between residents and thugs who invaded the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State to disrupt the supplementary elections.

It was reliably gathered that the thugs had invaded the area with the intent to disrupt the rerun of the election as they insisted on voting but were prevented by the residents.

The incident happened on Saturday between the Utai and Achika district areas of the Wudil Local Government area of the state.

According to the witness, “The incident happened before our eyes. At least three persons were killed in the clash. About three houses including the house of the LG Chairman we’re set ablaze.

“We learnt some thugs were brought to the area to disrupt the election exercise. They were heavily armed while the residents too armed themselves to prevent them from disrupting the exercise,” the source said.

Similarly, it was gathered that violence marred the supplementary polls in some areas of the state as thugs disrupted the election processes in Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area of Fagge LGA, and Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of Kano State.

The Presiding Officer of the Kwaciri, Kurna Gabas area, Polling Unit 30 of Fagge LGA, Mustapha Sagir Umar said they started the accreditation and voting exercise in the area some minutes past 10 am and the thugs disrupted the exercise twice before normalcy returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the story was not different in Zangon Marikita, Ungogo LGA of the state as the police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel deployed a large number of personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy in the areas as election process continued in the area.

While contacted the Commissioner of Police Elections, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said they are making enquires as to whether there were killings on not.

He said they are looking at the reports of violence and its possible linkage to the conduct of the Supplementary Elections in Kano.