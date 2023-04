The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials deployed to Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have begun the voting process for the supplementary election in the area.

New Telegraph reports that voting is currently ongoing at Okpoko Ward 71 and Ward 61.

But our correspondent observed that in Ward 52 Okpoko they didn’t come with results sheets.

Also, voting is going on at Manus Comprehensive Secondary School Okpoko Ward 6. Polling Units 053.