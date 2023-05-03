Supplementary Polls: Adamawa REC arrested, in our custody –FHQ

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Mr Hudu YunusaAri has reportedly volun- tarily handed himself over to the police even as he told the BBC Hausa service yesterday that he had no regrets for his action. However, the Force Head- quarters (FHQ), in a statement yesterday, said it had “arrested and detained” him.

The FHQ’s disclosure came barely 24 hours after indications emerged that Yunusa- Ari had been invited by a joint panel comprising the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and agencies. The statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms the arrest of Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Elec- toral Commissioner (REC), who was alleged to have an- nounced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections, following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of the supplementary gubernatorial polls in the state. “Barrister Ari, who was ar- rested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday 2nd May, is currently in police custody, and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team. “The Inspector-General of Police has given clear as- surance that every individual involved/indicted in the mat- ter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for pos- sible prosecution.”

But Yunusa-Ari indicated that he had honoured an in- vitation sent to him by the police on April 27 and had been driven to the Police HQ by an unnamed Senator. However, speaking to the BBC earlier, the REC said he never regretted announcing Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Yunusa-Ari maintained that he acted in accordance with relevant laws in declar- ing the APC candidate as the governor-elect of the state before the declaration was overturned by the national headquarters of the electoral body in Abuja, according to a report by Channels TV.

“I never demanded any gratification from either Binani or Fintiri. None of the duo sent anything to me; if they have done so by now they will be demanding their monies back,” he said. Asked why he announced Binani as “winner” in the first instance, the embattled REC said, “Votes polled by candidates were disclosed, I don’t have the papers with me here but both in the main and supplementary elections, Binani scored 428, 173 while Fintiri got 422, 303 votes. “I have no regrets at all as I acted under the law; it is the law that warranted what I did and it shall absolve me.” But the electoral body disagreed with him and nullified Yunusa-Ari’s declara- tion and suspended him. INEC subsequently concluded the election and an- nounced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.