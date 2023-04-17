Supplementary Polls: APC retains simple majority status in Senate

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), releases the results of Saturday’s supplementary elections in the affected areas of the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has sustained its simple majority lead in the Senate. Out of five Senatorial Districts rerun results released so far by the INEC, the APC has won two while the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won three Senatorial seats. The five Senatorial Districts which results were announced by the INEC between Saturday and Sunday, after the rerun elections include Sokoto South, where the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was yesterday morning declared the winner of the election. Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated the incumbent Senator, Ibrahim Danbaba, with a total margin of 4,976. Announcing the results at about 11:55 am on Sunday at the INEC office in Bodinga Local Government, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, said that Tambuwal emerged winner with a total number of 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884, to come second.
