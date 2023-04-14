News

Supplementary Polls: IGP vows adequate security cover

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Ahead of supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi, and other states of the federation, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered “adequate deployment of supporting personnel and additional logistics.” In a statement, yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment is “for effective election security management during the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday 15th April, in 2,660 polling units, 185 local government areas, across 24 states.”

He added: “The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armour), anti-riot equipment, etc. “In the same vein, the IGP has directed all supervising senior police officers in charge of jurisdictions where the supplementary elections will be held, particularly the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, to ensure the emplacement of adequate manpower and other resources for effective policing of the electoral process.

“TheInspector-Generalof Police while urging all electorates in the affected states to comeoutenmassetoexercise their franchise and be lawabiding, maintaining peace and orderliness, assured that the police is poised to ensure the emplacement of a proper security arrangement for the supplementary polls to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.”

