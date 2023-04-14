News Top Stories

Supplementary Polls: Vote for PDP candidates, Atiku begs electorate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is canvassing support for candidates of the party in tomorrow’s supplementary elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15 for rerun governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, as well as five senatorial, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies elections, across the country.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser Paul Ibe, implored the electorate in all the places where supplementary elections will take place, to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot for the PDP. The former vice president also called for peaceful elections, requesting that: “In both Adamawa and Kebbi where supplementary elections shall be held on Saturday, I wish to make a special appeal to the voters in the respective polling units where elections shall be taking place to make sure that the PDP enjoys overwhelming support through their votes. “It is an established fact that the APC has failed the people of this country and, especially, in Kebbi State, the more reason it is incumbent on the electorate to vote them out and return the PDP.” The PDP presidential candidate is already in Yola, Adamawa State where he will vote on Saturday.

Our Reporters

