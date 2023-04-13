Politics Top Stories

Supplementary Polls: Vote For PDP Candidates, Atiku Begs Electorate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is canvassing support for candidates of the party in this Saturday’s supplementary elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15 for the rerun of governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, as well as five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies elections, across the country.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, implored the electorate in all the places where supplementary elections will take place, to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot for the PDP.

The former Vice President also called for peaceful elections, requesting that “In both Adamawa and Kebbi where supplementary elections shall be held on Saturday, I wish to make a special appeal to the voters in the respective polling units where elections shall be taking place to make sure that the PDP enjoys overwhelming support through their votes.

“It is an established fact that the APC has failed the people of this country and, especially, in Kebbi State, the more reason it is incumbent on the electorate to vote them out and return the PDP.”

The PDP candidate is already in Yola, Adamawa State where he will vote on Saturday.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Suit Challenging Naira Swap: Major setback for vote buyers as S’Court fixes March 3 for judgement

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his colleagues who dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, seeking a nullification of the currency redesign and swap policy have suffered a major setback with the adjournment of the suit to March 3. The decision by the apex court to push the case forward to well […]
News Top Stories

5G: Telcos fret over N75bn licence reserved price

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Cost based on global best practices, says NCC As Nigeria moves towards the deployment of 5G technology, telecommunications operators in the country have expressed worry over the N75 billion ($175 million) cost of the spectrum licence. According to them, the cost of acquiring the licence, which is to be issued by the NigerianCommunicationsCommission (NCC), is […]
News Top Stories

Olubadan Stool: Controversies resolved as Ladoja affirms Balogun next Olubadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Following series of move for an armistice to resolve the controversies trailing the installation of another Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Osi Olubdan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja yesterday said that the coast was clear for his colleague, High Chief Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, to be announced as the next Olubadan.   Chief Ladoja […]

Leave a Reply