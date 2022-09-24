Politics

Support group assures Obi’ll get over 25% votes across federation

Our Correspondent

The Conference of Peter Obi Grassroots Ambassadors, Saturday, boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’s election, will win simple majority votes, and also secure the 25 per cent constitutional requirements across at least 24 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group said its assurance followed alleged ongoing propaganda designed to weaken the chances of the LP candidate and former governor of Anambra State.

Recall that a recent poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited, had placed Obi as the likely winner of the 2023 presidential race, with 21 per cent of votes, beating Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in that order.

“The results showed a significant lead for Mr Peter Obi with 21 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today; and 13 per cent each proposing to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place. Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him,” a statement by ANAP foundation announcing the result of the poll shows.

“The result, however, showed that about 33 per cent of the respondents were undecided while another 15 per cent refused to disclose who they would vote for; an indication that Mr Obi’s lead, according to the poll, is surmountable.

“Mr Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21 per cent, 13 per cent and 13 per cent respectively,” ANAP said in its statement.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39 per cent of women are undecided versus 27 per cent of male voters,” the poll stated.

In its immediate reaction to a counter poll, the Conference warned against attempts to deploy propaganda as tool to de-market Obi, former governor of Anambra State.

 

