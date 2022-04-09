News

Support Group Endorses Ekwunife's Continuation In Senate

The Ekwunife Support Group has declared total support for the Senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Lilian Ekwunife at the National Assembly.

According to the group during its meeting on Saturday, Ekwunife is one of the most active female senators in the red chamber.

ESG thanked the senator for quality representation of her senatorial district.

“The discussions centered on how to build a formidable structure/platform that will help to send back Senator Uche Ekwunife back to the Senate,” a communique issued at the end of the meeting read.

“Senator Uche Ekwunife is the senator representing Anambra Central at the red chambers. She has since proposed bills at the Senate and done so many empowerment.

“The people of Anambra Central are now calling on her to return to the Senate for a second term.

“Those present in the meeting were: Mr. nkem Ogbubana who represented Njikoka LGA, Mrs. Okene Nkiruka (Awka north) Mrs. Chinyere Anoliefo (ANAOCHA) Mr. Emeka Bekke (DUNUKOFIA), Mr. Ibeabuchi Godwin, (Idemmiri north) Mr. Iruka, (Idemmiri south) Mrs. Chidubem Okoye( Awka south) Barr. Okwuchukw Ezeakunne and Dr. Okoye Emmanuel

“The converner, Mr Decency Kelvin Eze charged the LG coordinators to go back to their different LG and set up ward structures with the aim of spreading the message of Senator Uche Ekwunife second term senatorial bid across boards.”

 

