Support groups begs APC delegates to support, vote for Tinubu

A political group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Agenda, (A4BAT) and Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote for Bola Tinubu as the party’s candidate.

This comes ahead of the May 29 ruling party’s presidential primary election to elect a candidate for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by A4BAT National Chairman, Dr. Okoye Noberts Tochukwu and Hon. Aminu Suleiman Dg. Tinubu Support Group. the groups stated that Nigerians are waiting for Tinubu.

It begged the delegates not cut short the wishes of the people.

The group added that having carefully extolled Tinubu’s visionary leadership qualities, forthrightness, and uncommon courage, he would surely lead Nigerian youths and the nation to greater heights and out of economic peril.

It described the former governor as a caring leader who would take the interest of all citizens at heart, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliation.

“Tinubu loves Nigeria and he shows it in his own little way mentoring different leaders across the region.

“We wish to appeal to all APC governors, lawmakers, present and past party leaders, stakeholders and members of the party, and our humble delegates, to support the candidacy of Tinubu to ensure that he emerges as the flag bearer of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.”

the group also wish to invite all Kano state stakeholders to a dinner slated for 25th May 2022 at BON hotel Kano by 6pm.

 

