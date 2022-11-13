Support groups root for Tinubu/ Shettima, Zulum in Borno

Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI A group known as Ohanaeze All Progressives Congress Support Group in collaboration with Omaluegwuoku, Progressive Initiates and internal Diasporas in Borno State has thrown its weight behind the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu/ Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum and all other candidates of the party.

Addressing the groups at the APC State Secretariat, Maiduguri on Saturday, the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ali Dalori, said every resident of Borno State must vote for APC especially because of former Governor Kashim Shettima who has been a detribalised Nigerian.

The chairman who was represented by the party secretary, Hon. Bello Ayuba, said Ohanaeze APC Support Group hasbeenoneofthepillarsof APC since the time of APP, ANPP and now APC, stressingthatthe party needs their support, especially now that former Governor Shettima is the running mate of the APCpresidentialcandidate, Bola Tinubu.

Also speaking, the patron of the group, Chief Napoleon Egbuonu, said the group consists of different ethnic groups which include Igbos, Yarubas, Igala, Idoma, Ibira, Ijaw, Efik, Urhobo among other n groups called on the party to includes the representatives of the groups into the state, local government and Ward executives of the part

