Support Kalu For Senate Presidency, Group Tells Tinubu

A group, APC Youths Sentinel, has urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu to throw his weight behind the aspiration of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to become the next Senate president.

In a statement yesterday by the North West Coordinator Mohammed Abdulazeez, the group said the Senate Chief Whip “is a tested and trusted colleague of Asiwaju who has displayed the capacity to work for Nigerians and defend the cause of democracy just like the President-elect has been doing over the years”.

It is the example of how Tinubu and Kalu as then governors of Lagos and Abia states were both persecuted for their resolute stance against the aborted third-term agenda in 2006 but still went on to deliver their respective states to the opposition in 2007 against the presidential onslaught of the then ruling PDP.

Abdulazeez said: “While Tinubu delivered Lagos State to Action Congress of Nigeria ACN, Kalu delivered Abia and Imo states to the newly formed Progres – sive People’s Alliance (PPA) and came fourth in the pres – idential election of 2007.

“Since old dogs do not learn new tricks, the President-elect who is the most celebrated politician in Africa for spearheading the coalition that led to the crushing defeat of the thenruling party in 2015 which paved the way for the inauguration of our great party on May 29, 2015, needed a capable and trusted colleague with much hindsight, insight and foresight to lead the third arm of the government for the fast accomplishments of the agenda of the President-elect as the stakes are high.

“We hold this to be true and self-evident in the past activities of the two great leaders. “Therefore, there is no better time to enthrone a tested, reliable and proven democrat to chair and lead the 10th National Assembly than now.”