Support President-Elect, Tinubu, Buhari Urges Nigerians In Diaspora

Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he takes over the reins of power from him on May 29.

President Buhari made the call on Tuesday in a press statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

Speaking in Doha, at a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in that city as part of his visit to the State of Qatar, Buhari said his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections which would conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

He, therefore called on them to “support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

Speaking further, the President acknowledged the noble roles that Nigerians in Diaspora all over the world have been playing in the development of the country, adding that his administration had approved a National Diaspora Policy, and supported the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) all the way to develop programs for the engagement of Nigerians in the Diaspora for the ‘ambassadors’ to contribute their quota towards the development of their fatherland.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed congratulated the President for conducting successful Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023.

He said the process has proven that Nigeria’s democracy was indeed strong while praying for an equally successful Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The Ambassador informed the President that Nigeria and the State of Qatar have maintained a brotherly bilateral relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2013 noting there were currently about 7,000 Nigerians residing in Qatar, and gainfully engaged in diverse areas of human endeavours.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian community in the country, Dr Arabo Ibrahim, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist said he had every reason to thank the President especially for restoring peace in the North-eastern part of Nigeria.

“Our people were chased out of Mubi in Adamawa State by Boko Haran terrorists, peace is back. Now we go there and sleep peacefully. There is a lot of food now. People from the neighboring countries even come to buy food in Nigeria,” he added.

