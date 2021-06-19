News

Support promotion of indigenous contents in telecoms sector, Buhari charges MTN

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the management of MTN Group to support the implementation of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. The President made this call, while receiving in audience members of the board of MTN Group led by its president and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President congratulated the MTN’s Group President on his appointment, saying that Nigeria remains their most lucrative market in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the source of a third of the income of the entire MTN Group. “As such, we urge you to offer top-ofthe- range and affordable service to Nigerians,” he urged.

“I recently unveiled and launched the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. I call on MTN to support the implementation of this Policy and train and engage more Nigerians in your company.

“In particular, we would like you to continue to support our efforts by improving the Quality of Service and enabling a downward price review of the cost of data and other services, in view of your large market in Nigeria. We also urge you to step up your Corporate Social Responsibility programs and support Research and Development that will enhance your services in Nigeria,” Buhari said.

Our Reporters

