News

Support Scheme: Osun distributes free food

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State government has begun the 16th edition of the food support scheme aimed at meeting the needs of vulnerable citizens and bringing succour to the underprivileged. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said his administration is committed to ensuring the continuity of the programme.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said: “Recall that 16 months ago, we started the food support scheme for vulnerable citizens and we did say that as long as we are in power, we would continue this scheme.

Election or no election can’t hinder the continuity of this programme and many others and the effect of the commitment is what you are seeing today. “As of today, we are still in a government and as long as we are in government, we shall continue to champion the cause of the masses of our people in line with the mandate. We must among other things ensure their welfare and security. “We are in government and we shall continue to provide this welfare scheme. We have impacted about half a million households directly since the commencement. We are aware that agriculture is the mainstay of our economy. That is why we have been encouraging our youths to participate in agriculture and go back to the farm.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

