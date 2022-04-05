Support shifts from fossil fuels despite rising energy pricesthey

Business

Support shifts from fossil fuels despite rising energy prices

A survey conducted by the World Economic Forum and Ipsos among 22,534 adults in 30 countries has revealed that majority of consumers worldwide expect their overall spending power to be significantly impacted by further energy price increases.

 

The survey also showed that only 13 per cent of those surveyed globally blamed climate policies for rising prices, while 84 per cent of respondents stressed the importance of their own country’s shift to sustainable energy sources.

 

“The energy transition has always been about security, affordability and environmental sustainability: the so-called energy triangle,” said Roberto Bocca, Head of Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials, World Economic Forum.

 

“The current geopolitical context makes it even more true today. This survey underlines that popular support exists for the transition to a new energy system that is more sustainable, secure and affordable,” he added.

 

Accirding to the report, survey respondents were asked to consider the energy they use for daily expenses – such as transportation, heating or cooling homes, cooking, powering appliances, etc – and assess how much energy price increases would affect their overall spending power.

On average, more than half of consumers (55 per cent) across the 30 countries surveyed expect their overall spending power to be significantly impacted by energy price increases.

However, expectations varied widely across countries. More than two-thirds of respondents in South Africa (77 per cent), Japan (69 per cent), and Turkey (69 per cent) said that price rises would affect them “a great deal or fair amount,” as opposed to just over one-third in Switzerland (37 per cent) and the Netherlands (37 per cent).

Conversely, the survey revealed limited differences of opinion across demographic groups in response to the same question. Concern was only slightly higher among those with a lower income (59 per cent) of respondents) and those in the 35-49 age group (58 per cent) than the global average (55 per cent).

The survey also asked respondents to select a “main reason” for the recent rise in energy prices.

Answers to this question were particularly varied and revealed diverse opinions among global consumers. Without exception, no single reason dominated in any of the 30 countries.

The most cited reasons on average were “volatility in the oil and gas markets” and “geopolitical tensions” (by 28 per cent and 25 per cent of respondents globally). Another 18 per cent cited insufficient supply to meet increased demand, 16 per cent said they were not sure, and only 13 per cent blamed climate change policies – the least cited reason on average.

Consumers in different countries chose different causes for the price hike. Geopolitical tensions were most likely to be blamed in the Netherlands (the only country where any single reason is cited by a majority – 54 per cent), Belgium (46 per cent), and Italy (42 per cent).

Market volatility was the most commonly selected cause in Mexico (40 per cent), South Korea (38 per cent), Peru (36 per cent), and Saudi Arabia (36 per cent). Insufficient supply was cited most often in South Africa (37 per cent), Malaysia (28 per cent), and Argentina (28 per cent). Russian and Japanese consumers were the most likely to be unsure (29 per cent and 25 per cent of respondents respectively).

 

The countries most likely to cite climate change policies as the cause of the recent price rises were India (24 per cent), Germany (20 per cent), and Poland (19 per cent); and among demographic groups, it was business decision-makers (19 per cent). However, climate policies were not the top reason in any country or among any demographic group, and it was the least common response on average.

 

