Supporters’ ambassador, Uzoigwe, assures Eagles

Newly-unveiled Ambassador of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, has reassured Super Eagles of massive Support at the 2002 AFCON and FIFA World Cup in Cameroon and Qatar. Uzoigwe was formerly unveiled Friday as one o f the Ambassadors by National Chairman ,Reverend Samuel Ikpea and other Exco members at his posh Kelin Hotel , Surulere, Lagos Friday. While applauding Nigeria Football Supporters Club for confirming him as an Ambassador , Uzoigwe promised to use his experience to further boost the Super Eagles through a more sophisticated Support and mobilisation blueprint he has.

