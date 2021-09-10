Supporters’ ambassador, Uzoigwe, assures Eagles

Newly-unveiled Ambassador of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, has reassured Super Eagles of massive Support at the 2002 AFCON and FIFA World Cup in Cameroon and Qatar. Uzoigwe was formerly unveiled Friday as one o f the Ambassadors by National Chairman ,Reverend Samuel Ikpea and other Exco members at his posh Kelin Hotel , Surulere, Lagos Friday. While applauding Nigeria Football Supporters Club for confirming him as an Ambassador , Uzoigwe promised to use his experience to further boost the Super Eagles through a more sophisticated Support and mobilisation blueprint he has.
Iwobi opens season’s goal account Wolves
Super Eagles and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees the perfect start at the Molineux Stadium with his first league goal of the season Everton secured an excellent 2-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim their first league triumph of 2021 thanks to goals from Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane. The former Arsenal […]
Factbox: Coronavirus incidents at Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. Yet a number of cases have emerged involving athletes and other people involved with the Games, reports Reuters. The following is a list to […]
Germany’s Olympic football team abandon friendly due to alleged racist abuse of Nigerian-born Torunarigha
Germany’s men’s Olympic football team walked off the field with five minutes left of their friendly against Honduras after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. Torunarigha is the son of Nigeria’s former international, Ojokojo Torunarigha. The game, played behind closed doors in three 30-minute periods, did not resume and finished 1-1. Torunarigha, 23, plays his […]
