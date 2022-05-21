News

Supporters ask Tinubu to name Ganduje as running mate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Supporter of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have called on him to name Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election. The supporters who thronged Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to receive Tinubu, who was in Kano to meet with delegates, made this known in their resounding shouts, saying; “Nigeria sai Bola Tinubu with Ganduje as his Vice President.”

They further declared: “Allow Ganduje to be your running mate our next President, because you are a perfect match that would save Nigeria from its present State of uncertainty”, the supporters chanted. The supporters, including the governor and other party members who waited for almost five hours at the airport to receive Tinubu, were, however, not deterred by the heavy rain. The meeting with the delegates at the Coronation Hall of the Government House, where Tinubu canvassed the delegates to vote for him, promising he will never let them down.

“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election,’’ he said, adding that: “Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes. “I believe in myself, I’m smart, intelligent and courageous, don’t make mistake, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me.’’ He further promised to tackle insecurity, revive the economy, develop the farming sector and make good roads.

On his part, Ganduje said it was time to compensate him, revealing that Tinubu worked hard for the APC and he will never let him down. He added that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands what Nigeria needs in order to reposition the country, noting that with Tinubu, he is confident that it will be achieved.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

