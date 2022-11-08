News

Supporters stage solidarity walk for Kogi APC

Posted on Author Mohammad Bashir LOKOJA Comment(0)

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State  trooped out to the streets of Ehima for a solidarity walk for all APC candidates for the presidential and other positions.

 

The supporters, who were chanting various solidarity songs, took off from Obangede junction and ended the solidarity walk at Ikuehi, where they pledged their support for Governor Yahaya Bello.

At Ikuehi, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ozigi Salami Deedat, praised the crowd for showing love to the party and assuring them of the sustained developmental achievements of the Bello administration.

The Okehi Local Government Chairman, Abdulrahim Ohiare, assured the supporters of more interventions.

The House of Assembly member representing Okehi State Constituency, Muktar Bajeh, also commended the supporters for their show of love and support.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

