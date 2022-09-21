News

SUPPORTING HYPREP TO RESTORE OGONI ENVIRONMENT

Posted on Author Richard Popoola

When the Ogoni clean-up, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), was initiated in June, 2016, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, so much enthusiasm from both the Nigerian authorities and the people in the Niger Delta region greeted the inauguration of the project.

The enthusiasm birthed the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), a flagship project of the Mohammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the region, presently driven by Dr. Giadom Ferdinand Dumbari.

HYPREP was instituted to determine the scope, means and modalities of remediation of soil and ground water contamination in impacted communities, remediate the environment and restore the livelihood of the people, among other responsibilities.

Over the years, HYPREP has restored mangroves plains in Ogoniland, awarded contracts for the cleaning of shoreline of Ogoni environment, organized free medical outreaches for indigenes of the area and trained youths and women on vocational skills.

The body has also provided emergency water supply for areas of Ogoniland that are in need of it, employed over 200 Ogoni young scientists, as well as many other achievements.

However, feelers say the pace of work on the project has been slow. The snail-like speed of work has been blamed on a number of issues to include communal land dispute, chieftaincy tussles, flooding in sites near swampy terrains, among other issues.

But to fast track the execution of the project, President Muhammadu Buhari, who has over time shown true commitment to the Ogoni clean-up, had in July 2022, announced the transfer of HYPREP from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA). This singular action has received unprecedented commendations within and outside the Niger Delta region.

While noting that his administration was poised to implementing more prudent policies and programmes aimed at bringing about a better Niger Delta region, the President had said that the transfer was a move aimed at giving the people a new lease of life.

The Ministry headed by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, will, as directed by the President, henceforth be presenting monthly report on the clean-up exercise, among other responsibilities.

Already, the ministry has indicated strong willingness to work with stakeholders while overseeing execution of any project, be it by NDDC or HYPREP. The minister has made it clear at every opportunity that as government interventionist agencies, they have to partner relevant state governments and all stakeholders to ensure inclusion, project acceptability and onwership.

With such approach, it is expected that these agencies should enjoy reciprocal support from the people to fast track and sustain ongoing development in the region.

 

Our Reporters

