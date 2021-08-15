Body & Soul

Supporting Miss Tourism is Identifying with Nigerian Tourism –Korede Bello

Few days before the shortlisting of the Top 100
Qualifiers announcement of Miss Tourism
Pageant reality show, Nigeria’s top music producer
and owner of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy
did a special giveaway where he promised to
sponsor 10 girls for the 2021 edition of the beauty
competition.
Now, Nigeria’s music star, Korede Bello has
also pledged to support more ladies for the Miss
Tourism beauty pageant.
The Afro pop/R&B singer and Don Jazzy explained
on their social media platforms that sponsoring
some of the ladies with
Entry forms, mentorship, and contacts needed in areas of costuming for the
show, is their way of supporting tourism in Nigeria.
Speaking about the remarkable gesture by the celebrities, the founder and
CEO of QHUE concepts, organizers of Mr Universe and Miss Tourism Nigeria,
Santiago Roberts, said that It’s quite an exciting year as they Mark the 10th anniversary
of the Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant TV Reality Show.
“We have quite a lot planned out and we’re even more thrilled to have some of
Nigeria’s Biggest celebrities and influencers coming on board to join us towards
the marking of this Milestone.
“We are more than certain that all the ladies who eventually makes it into the
QueensVille would have the most life transforming opportunity. We are excited
and extremely grateful that this Year, Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and multiple international
award winning artist and humanitarian, korede Bello would be Sponsoring
at least 10 Ladies with free entry, mentorship as well as the network/contacts
needed for their participation in the competition,” he said

