Supporting Miss Tourism is Identifying with Nigerian Tourism –Korede Bello

Few days before the shortlisting of the Top 100

Qualifiers announcement of Miss Tourism

Pageant reality show, Nigeria’s top music producer

and owner of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy

did a special giveaway where he promised to

sponsor 10 girls for the 2021 edition of the beauty

competition.

Now, Nigeria’s music star, Korede Bello has

also pledged to support more ladies for the Miss

Tourism beauty pageant.

The Afro pop/R&B singer and Don Jazzy explained

on their social media platforms that sponsoring

some of the ladies with

Entry forms, mentorship, and contacts needed in areas of costuming for the

show, is their way of supporting tourism in Nigeria.

Speaking about the remarkable gesture by the celebrities, the founder and

CEO of QHUE concepts, organizers of Mr Universe and Miss Tourism Nigeria,

Santiago Roberts, said that It’s quite an exciting year as they Mark the 10th anniversary

of the Miss Tourism Nigeria Pageant TV Reality Show.

“We have quite a lot planned out and we’re even more thrilled to have some of

Nigeria’s Biggest celebrities and influencers coming on board to join us towards

the marking of this Milestone.

“We are more than certain that all the ladies who eventually makes it into the

QueensVille would have the most life transforming opportunity. We are excited

and extremely grateful that this Year, Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and multiple international

award winning artist and humanitarian, korede Bello would be Sponsoring

at least 10 Ladies with free entry, mentorship as well as the network/contacts

needed for their participation in the competition,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...