Supreme Council of IPGC & CIPG, USA Appoints Amb. Jonathan Ojadah as Acting Global President

The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC), Atlanta, USA and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA has confirmed the appointment of His Excellency, Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah in acting capacity as Global President of both organizations (IPGC & CIPG), USA.

In a press release by Amb. Lorna Williams, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council, stated that H.E Jonathan Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the upliftment of the organisation which has earned him the nomination by 2/3 members of the Supreme Council in fulfillment of the organisation’s requirement in the constitution.

Since the organisation’s existence, there has been slow progress in terms of project implementations until Amb. Jonathan Daniel came on board in 2021 as Head Of Mission for Africa which has recorded many achievements of the organisation including partnerships with various governments in Africa where he operates as Head Of Mission / Director General, UNIPGC Africa.

The Secretary General, Amb. Lorna Williams also stated that: “It is quite impressive that Amb. Jonathan Ojadah who is a Nigerian Citizen, Peace Diplomat, International Business Development Expert and Investment Promotion Consultant is the first African and youngest Diplomat to head the Supreme Council since the organisation’s existence in 2002.”

 

