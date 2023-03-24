Politics

Supreme Court Affirm Njoku As APGA National Chairman

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Following the leadership tussle in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has re-affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the party.

The apex court made the pronouncement on Friday in a judgement on an application by Chief Njoku, wherein he sought the regularization of the amended judgment of Justice Mary Peter Odili delivered on May 9, 2022.

Njoku’s motion followed a letter from the Supreme Court to him on January 19, 2023, wherein it had addressed him as the National Chairman of APGA and advised him to approach the Court by way of a motion to correct the slip.

The accidental slip, which the Supreme Court corrected, has restored Njoku as the actual National Chairman of APGA, which was wrongfully removed by a Jigawa High Court in Suit No: JDU/022/2021 between Alhaji Garba Aliyu and Chief Jude Okeke & 2 Ors.

In a lead judgment, Justice Garba Lawal held that it was Chief Edozie Njoku that was wrongly removed at Jigawa without being joined as a party.

Subsequently, Justice Lawal stated that Njoku’s application was meritorious and consequently granted it as prayed.

Reacting to the judgement, Chief Njoku appealed to the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, to make himself available for a roundtable discussion on the way forward for the party.

As APGA Chairman, Njoku said he would do everything humanly possible to bring stability and peace to the party.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

