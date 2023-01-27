Politics

Supreme Court affirms former Deputy Governor as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo against the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, Chief Alfred Agboola Ajayi. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Honourable Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the basis that the case is statute-barred and that the cause of action has been overtaken by events.

 

 

 

Tofowomo has filed the appeal against the Judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division which upheld the decision of the lower court that affirmed the candidature of Agboola as the candidate of the party for Ondo South senatorial district.

 

 

 

The Appellate Court presided by Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe dismissed the appeal filed by Tofowomo against the verdict of the Federal High Court that affirmed Ajayi as the candidate of the party for failure to file within time stipulated by the law.

Lokulo-Sodipe in his verdict affirmed the judgment of Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court that dismissed the suit filed by Tofowomo challenging the emergence of Ajayi as the candidate of the PDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2023: PDP’s NWC battle of relevance

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) battles to put the party united in the facing of defections that hit the party in recent time, writes ONYEKACHI EZE   The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) battles to put the party united in the facing of defections […]
Politics

2023: X-raying Rhodes-Vivour’s bid to dislodge APC in Lagos

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As the electorate in Lagos State prepares for the 2023 governorship election in the state, ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the chances of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, in his bid to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)   When the Labour Party announced the date for its governorship substitution primary election […]
Politics

Nwonu: I’m in guber race to restore lost dignity of Ebonyi person

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu is the member Representing Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. In this interview, the lawmaker, who has declared interest in the governorship position of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on his vision for the state if elected. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica