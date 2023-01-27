Supreme Court affirms former Deputy Governor as PDP candidate

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo against the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, Chief Alfred Agboola Ajayi. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Honourable Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the basis that the case is statute-barred and that the cause of action has been overtaken by events.

Tofowomo has filed the appeal against the Judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division which upheld the decision of the lower court that affirmed the candidature of Agboola as the candidate of the party for Ondo South senatorial district.

The Appellate Court presided by Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe dismissed the appeal filed by Tofowomo against the verdict of the Federal High Court that affirmed Ajayi as the candidate of the party for failure to file within time stipulated by the law.

Lokulo-Sodipe in his verdict affirmed the judgment of Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court that dismissed the suit filed by Tofowomo challenging the emergence of Ajayi as the candidate of the PDP.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...