Supreme Court affirms Kefas Agbu as PDP guber candidate for Taraba State

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Colonel Kefas Agbu (rtd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State for the March 11 governorship election.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of Court of Appeal in Yola, Adamawa State that dismissed two different suits challenging the eligibility of Kefas Agbu as candidate of the party in Taraba State.

According to Justice Emmanuel Agim, the appellants, Professor Jerome Nyameh acted in breach of Section 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act by failing to make use of the primary election dispute mechanism as contained in the party’s guidelines.

The Apex Court said, both appeals were deemed premature and lacking in merit as they were instituted without exploring the internal party options to seek redress before heading to court.

