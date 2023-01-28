Supreme Court affirms Ondo former deputy governor as PDP’s candidate

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal filed by the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, against the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Alfred Agboola Ajayi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo South Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Honourable Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the basis that the case is statute-barred and that the cause of action has been overtaken by event.

Tofowomo has filed the appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division, which upheld the decision of the lower court that affirmed the candidature of Agboola as the candidate of the party for Ondo South senatorial district. The Appellate Court presided by Justice Ayobode Olujimi Lokulo-Sodipe dismissed the appeal filed by Tofowomo against the verdict of the Federal High Court that affirmed Ajayi as the candidate of the party for failure to file within time stipulated by the law. Lokulo-Sodipe, in his verdict, affirmed the judgment of Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court that dismissed the suit filed by Tofowomo challenging the emergence of Ajayi as the candidate of the PDP. Tofowomo, who scored 74 in the primary election was defeated by Ajayi, who polled 78 in the keenly contested PDP primary to represent the South senatorial district.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the Judgment of the trial court dismissing the Appellant’s case for being statute barred. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the basis that the case is statute barred as the cause of action accrued on the date the form was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and fined Tofowomo N500,000.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...