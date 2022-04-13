News

Supreme Court affirms six years jail term for ex Federal Pension Director, John Yusuf

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

…orders him to refund N22.9bn to FG

The Supreme Court Wednesday affirmed the six years imprisonment imposed on a former Federal Director of Pensions (FDP,) John Yakubu Yusuf for misappropriating N22.9 billion Police Pension Fund.

The apex court apart from affirming the six years sentence also ordered him to refund the N22.9 billion to the Federal Government covers.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar in his judgment in an appeal filed by Yusuf upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which in 2018 sentenced him to six years imprisonment in addition to ordering him to refund the huge sum.

The apex court held that Yusuf and others engaging in fraudulent practices must be told in clear language through court judgments that it is no longer business as usual.

Justice Abubakar said that the appeal of the former federal pension Director seeking to set aside the six years jail term against him was frivolous, vexatious and devoid of merit.

He further held that victims of the convicted Director deserved restitution which can only be achieved through justice.

 

