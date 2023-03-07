Supreme Court Affirms Udofia As A’Ibom APC Guber Candidate

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election, the Supreme Court has affirmed Akan Udofia as the duly nominated All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

Ita Enang, a former senator in the state, had sought to nullify Udofia’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the party in the state. Enang had prayed the court to declare him as the authentic governorship flagbearer of the party on the ground that Udofia was not an APC member as of 27 May 2022 when the party conducted the governorship primary.

Delivering the judgment, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, held that Udofia was a bona fide member of the APC when it held the primary election.

Kekere-Ekun held that a political party has the “prerogative” to grant anyone membership waivers. “I am in full agreement with the lower court that the 1st respondent (Udofia) was a member of the 2nd respondent (APC) when he contested for the primary and that the issue of a waiver is an internal affair of a party which the court cannot inquire into,” Justice Kekere-Ekun said. The justice after affirming Udofia’s candidacy further held that Enang’s case collapsed. “Having held that the 1st respondent duly participated in the primary election, the foundation of the appellant case collapsed. “The appeal, in my view, was rightly dismissed by the lower court,” She added.

