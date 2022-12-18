Supreme Court affirms Youth Party as a registered party

The judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, which declared the purported de-registration of the Youth Party (YP) illegal, null, and void’, has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Supreme Court in its unanimous judgment threw out the Appeal initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and held that the Youth Party is a registered political Party, eligible to participate in the 2023 elections.

The Apex Court justices, led by Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, also affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered by Justice I.E. Ekwo declared the purported de-registration of the Party illegal, null, and void, and that of the Court of Appeal, which also “found the action of the Appellant very reprehensive.”

It would be recalled that the Youth Party had through its lawyers, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), leading, Chukwudi Adiukwu and Wale Irokosu, prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the Appeal and uphold the judgment of the lower court.

