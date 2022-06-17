Metro & Crime

Supreme Court approves hijab in Lagos schools

The Supreme Court has ruled that Muslim Female Students in Lagos State can wear hijab to school.

In a majority decision, Nigeria’s apex court gave the ruling on Friday in Abuja.

Among those on the panel were Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Uwani Aji, Justice Mohammed Garba, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim.

While five ruled in favour of the use of hijab, two dissented.

A Lagos high court had in October 2014, ruled against the use of hijabs in schools, a judgement that was upturned by an appeal court in July 2016.

In a unanimous judgment, the appeal court noted that the ban was discriminatory against Muslim pupils in Lagos State.

Dissatisfied with the appellate court’s judgment, the state government took the case to the supreme court.

It subsequently placed a ban on the use of hijab in August 2018.

 

