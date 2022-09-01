News

Supreme Court clears air on judgment in APGA leadership crisis

The Supreme Court Thursday cleared the air on the raging controversies and misconception of its judgment on the leadership crisis of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Apex Court said that the judgment delivered on October 14, 2021 was between one Chief Jude Okeke and APGA with three other respondents while one Chief Edozie Njoku was never made a party in the proceedings and judgment.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Press and Information, Dr Akande Festus said that one Chief Edozie Njoku who sought to be joined in the appeal was not joined and therefore not a party to the final judgment that resolved the leadership crisis.

The statement warned that any judgment order containing parties different from the parties on record did not emanate from the Supreme Court and should therefore be disregarded.

 

