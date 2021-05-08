Supreme Court declares dissolution of council’s chairpersons in Katsina, Oyo unlawful

The Supreme Court yesterday declared the dissolution of the duly elected Local Government Council Chairmen under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, as unlawful. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex consequently, directed that the unlawfully dissolved council officials be paid all their entitlements from the date of their illegal dissolution to the date they were to vacate office. The court in arriving at its decision, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and allowed the appeal marked SC 244/218, filed by Abubakar Ibrahim Yantaba and others V Governor of Katsina State. Governor Masari had on assumption of office in July 2015, dissolved the state dully elected Council officials on allegation of financial misappropriation of councils funds, a decision which the apex court declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.
Related Articles
Abiodun vows to tackle child abuse, others
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated a 42- man state taskforce team on human trafficking with a pledge to tackle issues relating to child abuse, human trafficking and other forms of violence against the vulnerable in the state. Inaugurating the taskforce in Abeokuta, the state capital governor Abiodun said the existence of the Violence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NUC okays law, 13 other programmes for Atiba varsity
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of law and 13 additional programmes for Atiba University. The NUC also granted approval to Atiba University, Oyo for the establishment of a full time mode of law programme and 13 others in the main campus of the University located in Oyo Township of Oyo State. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs generates N573bn in 5 months
The Nigerian Customs Service ( NCS), on Thursday said it had generated N573 billion between January and May from total targeted revenue of N957 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali, made the disclosure at an interactive session on revenue generation with the Senate Committee on Customs. But […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)