Supreme Court declares dissolution of council’s chairpersons in Katsina, Oyo unlawful

The Supreme Court yesterday declared the dissolution of the duly elected Local Government Council Chairmen under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, as unlawful. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex consequently, directed that the unlawfully dissolved council officials be paid all their entitlements from the date of their illegal dissolution to the date they were to vacate office. The court in arriving at its decision, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and allowed the appeal marked SC 244/218, filed by Abubakar Ibrahim Yantaba and others V Governor of Katsina State. Governor Masari had on assumption of office in July 2015, dissolved the state dully elected Council officials on allegation of financial misappropriation of councils funds, a decision which the apex court declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

