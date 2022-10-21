News

Supreme Court declares Oborewori Delta State PDP Guber candidate

The tussle on who the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has ended as the Supreme Court has declared Oborewori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor as the authentic winner of the primary election..

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal by his challenger, Mr. David Edevbie and upheld the decision of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground of appeal, faulted the entire unanimous decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Peter Ige and asked the apex court to hold that he is the rightful candidate of the PDP in the Delta State governorship election slated for February next year.

The appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr. Eko Ejembi Eko (SAN), has Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, respectively.Following the governorship primary election held in the state on May 25, 2022, Oborevwori had emerged as the PDP candidate after overcoming his closest rival, Edevbie.

Commissioner for Finance, who felt aggrieved, went to the Federal High Court in Abuja to contest the credentials Oborevwori submitted to INEC.

In suit number: FHC/ABJ/795/2022, he alleged that the documents were forged.Among the prayers Edevbie sought at the court included an order removing Oborevwori as the flagbearer of the PDP and that his name be forwarded to INEC as an authentic candidate of the PDP.

 

