Supreme Court dethrones Obong of Calabar

The Supreme Court yesterday dethroned the Obong of Calabar, Édidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V. The apex court made the order of dethronement having faulted the process that led to his installation. The judgement of the court is coming after several years of legal tussle between the king and some members of the traditional council.

Delivering judgement, which was written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomaye Agim, the court upheld the judgement of the Appeal Court, Calabar, and ordered for a fresh election. The deposed Obong is still qualified to contest and this will be the fourth time he had to step down for selection exercise.

In the judgement, the Court however ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to immediately convoke a fresh selection process to produce another Obong of Calabar in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the Palace. A former Minister of Finance under late Gen. Sani Abacha regime, Etubom Anthony Ani, and others had in a Suit marked HC/102/2008, filed by his lead counsel, Joe Agi, SAN, sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for jettisoning the screening process of the Western Calabar.

At the High Court of Cross River State, Justice Obojor A. Ogar had sacked Abasi Otu as the Obong of Calabar on January 30, 2012 in favour of Ani and jettisoned the Appeal Court’s judgement that was in favour of the deposed Obong. However, the Obong and others challenged the High Court judgement at the Appeal Court, Calabar, and was again sacked by the court and a fresh election ordered.

