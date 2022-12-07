Supreme Court dismisses alleged DSS interrogation of CJN

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an insinuation that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, was subjected to Interrogation by the Department of the State Services (DSS) over alleged pro-Wike political remarks. The apex court also debunked claims that five justices of the court have demanded resignation from the office by the CJN over the same issue. In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Press of the court, Dr Festus Akande, last night, the apex court warned those peddling the rumours to desist in their own interests. The reaction of the Supreme Court is in response to a publication by an online medium; ‘People’s Gazette,’ which reported that Justice Ariwoola has been grilled by the DSS over his alleged political remarks in Port Harcourt at a public function.

