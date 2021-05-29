Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. The All Progressives Congress (APC), and one of its members, Williams Edobor, had initiated the suit against the governor. A five man panel of the apex court in a unanimous decision held that the appellants failed to prove their case against Obaseki.

The court further held that it found no reason to set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier dismissed the allegation that Obaseki tendered false credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his qualification for the governorship election that held in Edo State on September 19, 2020.

The court in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the appellants woefully failed to substantiate their forgery allegation against Obaseki. It went ahead to award a cost of N1 million in favour of Obaseki. Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on March 18, held that the case the APC and Edobor brought to vacate the January 9 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authenticated Obaseki’s University of Ibadan degree certificate, lacked merit.

The appellate court panel which was led by Justice Stephen Adah, upheld the testimony of the Deputy Registrar, Legal, University of Ibadan, Abayomi Ajayi, who had earlier confirmed before the trial court, that Obaseki attended the university and fulfilled all the requirements for admission into the Department of Classical Studies

