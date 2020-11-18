News

Supreme Court dismisses suit against Bayelsa gov, deputy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State.
In a unanimous judgement by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the six appeals filed against the governor and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Justice Ngwuta, in his judgement, predicated the dismissal of the appeals on the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
The appeals dismissed were filed by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party and Labour Movement, according to Channels Television.
Accord Party’s petition against Diri and Ewhrudjakpo was also dismissed.
Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party came second in the last year’s governorship election in the state. He was later declared the elected governor of the state in a subsequent Supreme Court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress’ candidate David Lyon who earlier emerged the winner of the poll.
Diri’s victory has been challenged a number of times but the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja had at different times also affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Biafra, Oduduwa agitators unite, give FG refendrum ultimatum

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

… gives stay-at-home order on Independence Day Ahead of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria on October 1, agitators of Biafra Republic in the South-East, and their Oduduwa counterparts in the southwest, have agreed to forge a common front to advance their cause for self-determination. This is just as the bodies urged the Federal Government […]
News

ATBOWATON pledges commitment to safe operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigerians patronising the services of boat operators have been assured of their safety and security on Nigerian waters. This assurance was given by the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters (ATBOWATON), Mr. Lawal Saheed, while speaking on the operations of its members, saying that they […]
News

Security expert lauds Owoeye’s developmental stride in Ogun

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi has commended foremost estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye for his developmental strides and job creation in Atan, an Ogun State suburb.   Ajayi, who is the Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom and CEO of Mainforce Security Services, made the commendation at the official opening of Owoeye’s multi-million naira-five star hotel, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: