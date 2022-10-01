News

Supreme Court ends Edo PDP tussle, dismisses Orbhi’s suit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Supreme Court ends Edo PDP tussle, dismisses Orbhi’s suit

The Supreme Court yesterday ended the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, with the dismissal of an appeal instituted at the apex court by the Dan Orbhi-led faction. The court in a judgment by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, held that the issue of leadership by political parties is an internal affair and as such, the courts have no jurisdiction.

In the appeal marked SC/CV/979/2022, filed by Monday Iyere Osagie, the Supreme Court said that the appeal lacked merit because it is not justiciable. Justice Agim, who delivered the unanimous judgment, asked political parties to always adhere strictly to their guidelines, rules and regulations in order to promote genuine democracy. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and a chieftain of PDP, Chief Dan Orbhi, have been at each other’s throat over who controls the party in the state. Obaseki, formerly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decamped to the PDP, stood for the last governorship election on the party’s platform and won. He later opted to control the machinery of the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCCPC arrests NPFL player for selling fake drugs in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Mr. Daniel Orji, a 23-yearold man from Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, has been arrested by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) for faking eye drops and claiming it heals all kinds of eye problems. Orji, who said he was a footballer for Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, and has […]
News Top Stories

Plateau killings: Defend yourselves, CAN tells residents

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, has urged villagers in Plateau State to defend themselves against incessant attacks and killings in the state. Lubo also tasked the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of recent attacks and killings in Dong and Kwi communities. The […]
News

Group condemns military onslaught against Benue communities

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

A group, Middle-Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), has condemned with utter disappointment the military onslaught against the taxpaying communities of Benue State.   A team of journalists, who undertook a tour of Adoka, Agidi, Agune, Awajir, Bonta, Gbinde, Guleya, Gungul and Ullam in Konshisha and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State, reported that these […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica