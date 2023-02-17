Supreme Court fixes Feb 22 for judgment in Benue Reps’ ticket

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed February 22 for judgment in a suit filed by Aida Nath Ogwuche for the House of Representatives ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State. The apex court fixed the date after taking arguments for and against the application which started at the Federal High Court in Makurdi. Represented by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the appellant pleaded with the Supreme Court to return her as PDP’S candidate for Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency. Awomolo urged the apex court to give proper interpretation to Section 66 (I) (f) of the 1999 Constitution as it relates to elections being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The respondent Francis Ottah Agbo in his submission asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit. Represented by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi (SAN), Agbo insisted that Ogwuche violated the law by refusing to resign from the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) at the time she stood for the primary election.

