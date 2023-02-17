News

Supreme Court fixes Feb 22 for judgment in Benue Reps’ ticket

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed February 22 for judgment in a suit filed by Aida Nath Ogwuche for the House of Representatives ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State. The apex court fixed the date after taking arguments for and against the application which started at the Federal High Court in Makurdi. Represented by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the appellant pleaded with the Supreme Court to return her as PDP’S candidate for Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency. Awomolo urged the apex court to give proper interpretation to Section 66 (I) (f) of the 1999 Constitution as it relates to elections being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The respondent Francis Ottah Agbo in his submission asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit. Represented by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi (SAN), Agbo insisted that Ogwuche violated the law by refusing to resign from the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) at the time she stood for the primary election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anti-graft: FG to adopt non-conviction forfeiture in 2022- PACAC scribe, Prof. Radda

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…Corruption rife in EFCC – Fusika (SAN) The Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, has said that the various anti-graft agencies in the country will recover assets of corrupt persons in 2022, using the non-conviction assets base forfeiture provisions. This is as he bemoaned the absence of […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: Why G5 wants Ayu to resign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said, though he is from the same state with National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, he joined calls for his resignation because of his earlier position to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North.   Ortom said […]
News Top Stories

Outrage as NASS directs NCAA to halt NG Eagle’s certificate processes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Amid the public outcry over threats to undermine the independence of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by the House of Representatives, by directing the aviation regulatory body to withhold the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle, the Senate has equally mandated the NCAA to suspend the issuance of AOC to the soon-tobe- airline […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica